It is June exam season in South African schools, and one video shows how some students are coping

People were amazed by a video of what some students choose to do just before the exam

Online users had a lot to say after seeing that only one student used the extra time to study

A video showed that many students do not revise until the very last minute. Online users thought seeing how an entire class stopped studying except for one was hilarious.

A TikTok video shows how most students slept except one who kept studying. Image: @ozah_37

Source: TikTok

The video of the student got over 23,000 likes. People in the comments discussed whether the student was also better off sleeping.

TikTok video of students sleeping before exam gets 500k views

Online users loved seeing how students deal with exam stress in a post by @ozah_37 on TikTok. In the video, one student can be seen working with 30 minutes left before the exam while others took a nap. Watch the clip below:

South Africans and share thoughts about video of students sleeping in class

Netizens love to see how children cope with exams. This video had some people thinking that those who were sleeping must have studied the previous night

daslowkey_j wrote:

"That one learner who actually does the work."

MsT said:

"God helps those who help themselves."

funie fist argued:

"That one learner didn't study."

Momo agreed:

"Di A student studied at home so they are sleeping."

Ashton remarked:

"Now that I'm in University, I need a rematch with Grade 11 and 12 because wow."

jasimeengelbrecht applauded the kid:

"I commend that learner. If you studied, those last few minutes are vital to just go through everything at least once."

Sizolwethu Sithole commented:

"Ba phasise mam. [Let them pass.]"

Khanate joked:

"They left everything in that one learner's hands, they're working smart."

Student naps in class without getting caught by using jacket, SA in tears

Briefly News previously reported that a kid came up with a hilarious way to sleep during lessons. The pupil was exhausted, and he made sure he could recharge.

People who watched the video were thoroughly impressed with the kid's creativity. Online users commented with thoughts about the student's tricks.

A video posted on TikTok by @morake0655521079 shows a student sleeping in class but looking wide awake. The video shows how he used a ruler to prop his hoodie while napping.

