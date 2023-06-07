South African final-year students are busy with their mid-year exams, and some have made content about the experience

Students from Science College in the Eastern Cape recorded themselves on the day they wrote maths paper 1

People were amused after seeing the different reactions they all had to the apparently difficult examination

Matriculants from Science College in East London went TikTok viral. The students showed people how they handled their Mathematics exam.

A TikTok of East London matriculants reacting to June maths Paper 1 have people amused. Image @kwa_cwesh

Seeing how all pupils acted differently after writing maths was an entertaining spectacle for South Africans. The video of the Science College students garnered over 46,000 likes.

Science College matriculants rock by June maths paper 1

A video by @kwa_cwesh shows girls at Science College arriving for their maths paper 1. The clip then transitions to them looking more dishevelled after writing:

South Africans have jokes about the students who found maths Paper 1 exam difficult

People have to see high schoolers' shenanigans. This video was hilarious as many people could see just how much academics affected them.

wrote:

"It the different hairstyles for me after the exam."

Sandiso Thokozani said:

"Someone call Sam and check up on her please."

I hate you! joked:

"Were they writing a maths paper or fighting demons?"

Prolific_Sa laughed:

"Sam is calculating how many marks she lost to questions she skipped."

Miss Mbali wondered:

"Sam right?"

user9270530463083 commented:

"Sam is still seeing flames from that exam."

