A Mzansi man named Bheki Ndamase recently graduated with a degree in Communications and Marketing. However, this came after seven long years of dropping out, multiple career changes, and a lot of self-belief and perseverance.

Bheki Ndamase shared his inspiring story that led to his success today.

Briefly News had the pleasure of speaking to Bheki and finding out how he managed to find his passion for marketing. Being qualified and running a successful business came after a lot of failures. However, Bheki never gave up.

This is Bheki at his graduation from The University of South Africa (Unisa):

Bheki shared some advice for others out there who feel as if they will never find their passion or complete a degree:

“School isn’t easy, our paths from high school can’t be the same. The best you can do is be yourself. Be patient, be kind and always trust in your craft. Remain grounded and always have a moment to breathe, re-cooperate & rebuild yourself.”

A look into Bheki’s turbulent but inspiring journey

Bheki matriculated in 2014 and took a gap year in 2015 to try and find himself. While having taken Mechanical Technology, Science, Math and Engineering Graphics and Design in high school would make you think he was a numbers man, that was not the case at all.

"I have a toxic relationship with my calculator,” shared Bheki.

The first thing Nheki tried out was a NDip Language Practice, in 2016. However, it just did not work out. The course was a bore and Bheki just knew that it was not for him. After just six months, he dropped out.

Working retail for almost a year, Bheki decided to go back and study. This time around he decided to give Psychology a try, but, just like the last, it was a no for Bheki.

“Six months within the course I researched more about Psych and the more I researched the more I knew it wasn’t for me. Meanwhile, my mother in the Eastern Cape would call and ask how school was (I couldn’t answer because I didn’t know).”

Being lost and the fear of disappointing his mother sent Bheki into depression. Being the strong-willed human that he is, he got professional help and picked himself back up.

Pulling inspiration from his former English teacher, Bheki decided to give a BA degree in Education, from a FET college a go. Unfortunately, this, too, was a miss for him as he had found a passion in social media marketing during the 2017 end of year break.

Three degree attempts down and Bheki still had not managed to find something he was going to stick with. And then it all started coming together when he took a free Digital Marketing course during the December break.

By the start of 2018, Bheki had grown his small business and knew marketing was his calling. So, he put his pride in his pocket and returned home so that he could focus on making a career in the digital marketing field.

Bheki registered to study and used his small business to keep him afloat while he put every fibre of his being into completing the degree. He hoped to complete in 2021 but time ran away with him.

2022 became the year for Bheki and he recently graduated and runs a thriving business.

“I’m now a successful Social Media Manager for a global brand.”

