One loving mom is doing the most as a panel beater and spray painter and grinds hard to support her kids and family members

Nokuthula Shoba is from Durban, and her business is called Ishobakazi Automobile Repair Specialist

The 33-year-old hopes to see more women joining the automobile repair industry and dreams of one day training others to do the work she does

A single mother residing in Durban works hard to put food on the table and has her own business, thriving as a panel beater and spray painter.

Nokuthula Shoba works hard for her kids with her business. Image: Nokuthula Shoba/Supplied.

Nokuthula Shoba specialises in spray painting, panel beating, rims restoration, headlamps restoration, rust removal, and bumper repairs.

Now, talking to Briefly News, the businesswoman says that her journey into the automobile repair sector began in 2009:

“I was interested in working for Toyota, so I went to Ifihlile College, where I started my spray painting course, which was nine months long. After that, I was awarded my first N2 spray painting certificate."

The mom-of-two then applied for an apprenticeship at different companies and eventually started working with cars at Auto Rust Control Panel Beaters in 2010.

She was also simultaneously completing a colour-matching and spray painting course during that period, which she passed with flying colours:

“When I was still working for the same company in 2013, I was awarded my National Trade Certificate, which opened many doors for me.”

Nokuthula Shoba loves working as a panel beater and spray painter. Image: Nokuthula Shoba/Supplied.

In 2018, the 33-year-old then started hustling after hours, repairing cars in her spare time:

“I then rented a place near my home and opened my own business, which I ran after work and on weekends.”

Nokuthula loves her job and dreams of seeing more ladies undertaking work within the automobile repair industry:

“There's no job a woman can't do. I also wish to start classes where I can teach other people who like this kind of work. I've learned many things in preparing vehicle bodies. In that way, my job became my calling.”

“When I'm at work, I excel. I don’t play. What I've noticed about this kind of work is that you can't do it if you don’t like it. It requires love and passion.”

