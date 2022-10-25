A hard-working young entrepreneur is over the moon after purchasing her first car, which will help her grow the businesses she runs

Khona Dunjwa posted the fantastic news on Facebook, receiving praise from inspired netizens

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, the innovative 24-year-old said that it hasn’t registered with her yet that she is an entire car owner

A beautiful young businesswoman residing in Port Elizabeth is thrilled about obtaining her first set of wheels and posted about her joy on social media.

Khona Dunjwa is thrilled about her car. Image: Khona Dunjwa.

Source: Facebook

Taking to Facebook, Khona Dunjwa shared her gratitude about the wonderful whip, which she calls ‘Favour Zanemali’, with her post wowing many online peeps.

Let’s take a peek at the stunner’s post:

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, the 24-year-old opened up about her businesses, explaining how her new whip will help the companies grow:

“I have a business called Beautiful Views and Adventures, where I organise trips for people. I also resell clothes and sneakers. Those businesses are called Myminiboutique and Branded Takkies.”

“My car will help me do deliveries faster because I was struggling to get people to help. It will also help me explore more places for adventures.”

Khona notes that she has customers all over South Africa and dreams of having her own clothing and sneaker line and a travel agency that will operate both locally and internationally.

The gorgeous lady says that because of the excitement, she still cannot believe how blessed she is to have her own whip:

“It hasn’t registered yet that I have a car, but I’m grateful, and I’m so in love with it.”

