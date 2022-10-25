Unathi Nkayi has revealed that she has intensified her workout routine to prepare herself for returning to the showbiz industry

The star took a year-long hiatus from our screen after being booted off the famous music competition Idols SA

Heading to her Instagram page, the radio and television personality showed off her toned body and shared the good news

Top South African entertainer Unathi Nkayi had her fans and followers grinning from ear to ear when she hinted that she is returning to TV.

The star took a long break from TV after her controversial exit from the top music competition Idols SA where she was a judge. Although she trended after being fired from her radio gig after a fallout with Sizwe Dhlomo, Nkayi has been presenting on Star FM.

According to ZAlebs, the former Idols SA judge took to her Instagram page to flaunt her hot body and announce her return to TV. She said she has recently intensified her training because she is preparing for the shooting season. Unathi Nkayi also noted that the one year she took off TV was a much-deserved break. She wrote:

"It’s Aqua season - We’ve hit the sweet spot with my trainer @pj_jules She’s got me training 6 Days a week and twice on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. I rest on Sundays.

"I don’t train this hard all year but only intensify before major events in my life. I’ve truly enjoyed the rest of not being on TV for a year, which hasn’t happened since 2010. Now that it’s shooting season again to do it for focus, strength and confidence."

