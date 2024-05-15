A high school student shared on social media that she was excited to be driving herself to school

In the video, she also mentions that she has her driver's licence, making her legal on the road

People in the comment section sent the young lady congratulatory messages for her accomplishment

A high schooler exuded happiness when she shared she drove herself to school. Images: @loveismanythings

A young woman in high school could not get over the fact that she could legally drive herself to school.

The schoolgirl, who uses the handle @loveismanythings on TikTok, shared a video of herself sitting in her car dressed in her school uniform on the social media platform.

Visibly elated and pleased with her accomplishments, the young lady's caption in the video read:

"Me letting in the fact that I drove myself to school with my car, and I have a driver's licence."

Netizens happy for schoolgirl with driving licence and car

Social media users posted congratulatory messages in the video's comment section, celebrating the young woman's achievement.

@jesskaz8 shared a similar experience with @loveismanythings and wrote:

"This was me when I got my first car and my driver's licence and drove myself to school. I couldn’t believe I was living in a moment I once prayed about."

@leejoymokotedi_164 added in the comment section:

"Watching this after I've come back from the petrol station to fill up for tomorrow. The best feeling ever."

Thinking about their children, @kiyolaaesthetics1 said:

"This is what I want for my kids. That’s why I’m working hard."

Wondering about the age at which one can get a licence, @jayleeejay asked:

"I've had mixed answers, but at what age can you get your learner's licence? I've been told at 16, and then some people say 17."

Ages for when you can get a learner's or driver's licence

Learner's licence

According to the South African Government, a learner's licence, valid for 24 months and cannot be extended, is a permit that proves one has basic knowledge of a motor vehicle and the road rules.

For Code 1 motor vehicles, a person must be "16 years or older on the date of the test to apply if the motorcycle's engine does not exceed 125 cc and 18 years or older if it exceeds 125 cc."

For Code 2 motor vehicles, a person must be 17 years or older.

For Code 3 motor vehicles, a person must be 18 years or older.

Driver's licence

The South African Government explains that a person must be at least 17 years old to apply for a driver's licence for Code A1 motor vehicles and 18 years or older to apply for Code A motor vehicles.

