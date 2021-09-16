Nomvula Lubisi Gwepu is getting all the good messages from social media after getting a job an hour after attending an interview

Nomvula says she landed her dream job after a number of rejections from many companies and praised God, who gave her an opportunity

The bubbly woman is now receiving all the positive messages from her LinkedIn followers and many are now hopeful they can also get jobs

Nomvula Lubisi Gwepu’s story is seriously touching many locals after getting a job an hour after attending an interview. The young woman says she finally landed a job after many years of struggling and rejection.

The LinkedIn account holder is also receiving congratulatory messages from her peers, who are delighted. The stunning woman also explained that she was teary when writing the post on her professional networking platform.

Nomvula is now praising God for blessing her with a job and encourages her followers to never give up. She wrote on LinkedIn:

“I'm in tears and joy is filled in me after all rejections after all job offers and they disappear..Today is the day of the interview and they offered me a job within an hour after an interview. The Word Of GOD is true and powerful right on time GOD time is always perfect. Dear job hunters, I am a leaving testimony, don't give up, it's coming, this is the month of results new things are born.

"Thank you LinkedIn Family and everyone who contributes with CV revamps advice, thank you may GOD bless you all and still praying for those looking for employment and I say #nevergiveup. Mathew 7:7 John 11:40”

Nomvula Gwepu is receiving congratulatory messages after getting a job. Image: @NomvulaGwepu/LinkedIn

Social media users responded to the viral post:

@Isaac Mamoswa said:

“Nomvula Lubisi Gwepu and also remember God said if one remains in Him and His word, they will ask whatever they need and it will be granted.......Congratulations sis wam.”

@Mositi Mamohau said:

“Good is God.”

@Mpho Humphrey said:

“Congratulations Nomvula.”

@Ntombifuthi Mahlaba said:

“Congrats Nomvula.”

@Nombulelo Nomvula said:

“Congratulations sisi.”

@Tinstwalo Mamatlapa said:

“Congratulations madam.”

