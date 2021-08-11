Social Media Influencer Toasts to Woman Who Lands Job in London, Mzansi Reacts

A popular social media user, who is known for putting people on for jobs, is celebrating the success of a woman who has excitingly secured a job in London

Taking to Twitter, @MetjahTebogo congratulated the woman and also took the time to impart words of encouragement

Following the news, many on the microblogging platform shared congratulatory messages for the newly-employed jobseeker who will soon be taking to the skies

A well-known social media influencer in Mzansi is celebrating the success of someone whom she helped to find and later land a job in London.

The achievement has Saffas doffing their hats to the woman and @MetjahTebogo, or Tiffany, who has risen to prominence on Twitter for putting others onto job opportunities.

Her following has grown exponentially as she consistently tweets threads around vacancies that people can apply for at various companies.

As those who follow her would know, she, herself, has been the beneficiary of job opportunities locally because of her unique social media activity.

This time, however, she is celebrating the exciting milestone of someone who has landed a European gig. Taking to her account earlier on Wednesday, @MetjahTebogo posted a screenshot of the short conversation to which she toasts.

The tweet was simply captioned:

"She got a job. Day made."

Saffas share messages of congratulations

The tweet, which was liked more than 2 500 times, had the desired effect as many on the microblogging platform shared congratulatory messages for the newly-employed woman.

@Sifisov1 said:

"Wow, congratulations to her and may God protect her on her way to London."

@NnaemekaGeorge wished:

"Please, me too, I want to get a job in South Africa."

@officially_tumi wrote"

"Wow, love to see it. Congratulations to them."

@Sibovu20 offered:

"Uthixo will bless you abundantly, keep on doing His work."

@Nathi_Mabuza9 added:

"Ncooo congratulations to her and we thank you on her behalf."

