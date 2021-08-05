“All the Best”: Lovely Woman Celebrates Getting Job at Gauteng High Court
- Another South African woman has been admitted to the Gauteng High Court and she shared the news on social media
- @BK_Butterphly penned a beautiful post on Twitter introducing herself as a new attorney of the Gauteng High Court
- Mzansi social media users are so inspired and they are congratulating the bubbly woman on her achievement
The High Court of South Africa has a new attorney and that is none other than a bubbly lady who took top social media to break the news. @BK_Butterphly shared an inspiring post on Twitter, introducing herself as a new lawyer at the High Court.
Naturally, social media users went straight to the comments section to celebrate and congratulate the beautiful woman.
The post reads:
@Din_ZeeM said:
“Congratulations mama!”
@GawdItsMajor said:
“You did so much with your career, even your peers call you an OG.”
@JaraUviwe said:
“Congratulations and all the best sisi.”
@ThakgaleGrace said:
“I love this for you. Congratulations babe.”
@MateusSammy said:
“Alright black queen I see you, time to shine, the spotlight is on.”
@Bossvandy said:
“Congratulations Sweets.”
@Reaney_xx said:
“Congratulations beautiful.”
@MissMputa said:
“Well done you.”
