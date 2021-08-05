“All the Best”: Lovely Woman Celebrates Getting Job at Gauteng High Court

Another South African woman has been admitted to the Gauteng High Court and she shared the news on social media

@BK_Butterphly penned a beautiful post on Twitter introducing herself as a new attorney of the Gauteng High Court

Mzansi social media users are so inspired and they are congratulating the bubbly woman on her achievement

The High Court of South Africa has a new attorney and that is none other than a bubbly lady who took top social media to break the news. @BK_Butterphly shared an inspiring post on Twitter, introducing herself as a new lawyer at the High Court.

Naturally, social media users went straight to the comments section to celebrate and congratulate the beautiful woman.

The post reads:

@Din_ZeeM said:

“Congratulations mama!”

@GawdItsMajor said:

“You did so much with your career, even your peers call you an OG.”

@JaraUviwe said:

“Congratulations and all the best sisi.”

@ThakgaleGrace said:

“I love this for you. Congratulations babe.”

@MateusSammy said:

“Alright black queen I see you, time to shine, the spotlight is on.”

@Bossvandy said:

“Congratulations Sweets.”

@Reaney_xx said:

“Congratulations beautiful.”

@MissMputa said:

“Well done you.”

Halala: Man celebrates new position as attorney of the High Court

In another inspiring report, Briefly News published that a young man, Sihle Makhanya, shared with Varsity World how happy he is to be admitted as an attorney of the High Court.

In his post, he also makes a really funny comment about how nervous he was to appear in front of the magistrate for the very first time.

"It seems like it was just yesterday that I told the Magistrate how nervous I was ahead of my first court appearance as a Candidate Attorney when I went to go introduce myself to her in chambers (pre-COVID) and now as I live breathe I can confidently say it with my chest that I am an Attorney of the High Court of South Africa. - Sihle Makhanya Attorney at Venns Attorneys," the post reads.

Source: Briefly.co.za