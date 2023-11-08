A video of a schoolgirl enjoying the thrill of a joyride on a pizza delivery guy's scooter has gone viral

In the TikTok footage, the girl is seen riding as a passenger, and she said it was fun

Many netizens poked fun at the video, while others suspected that the schoolgirl was probably dating the pizza delivery man

A schoolgirl didn't have to walk home thanks to a pizza delivery guy. Image: @hloniiiiii.m

Source: TikTok

A schoolgirl had the time of her life when she hitched a ride on a pizza delivery guy's scooter.

Girl enjoys Debonairs scooter joyride

A video shared by @hloniiiiii.m shows her enjoying the wind in her hair as she rides as a passenger in the scooter and the Debonairs delivery man drives.

"It was fun" @hloniiiiii.m said.

Well, she's given the term passenger princess a new meaning, but still valid nonetheless, LOL.

Scooters can be an excellent option for delivery, especially in urban areas. They are small and nimble, which allows them to manoeuvre through traffic and tight spaces easily.

They are also fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly, which can save businesses money and reduce their carbon footprint. Additionally, scooters are relatively affordable to purchase and maintain, making them a cost-effective option for delivery businesses.

Netizens respond with banter

Many netizens poked fun at the video, while others suspected the schoolgirl was probably dating the pizza delivery man.

N0kuphila_nana commented:

"Namanga ujola naye ☺️udla amapizza ethu mahala."

Siphokazi said:

"Ama2K ikhona into ayesabayo."

FOTOULA replied:

"South Africa ‍♀️Yabona thina ama high school learners."

immaculate commented:

"Passenger princess ❤️."

Gcwensa2 responded:

"As long kunamasondo nje."

Magubane wrote:

"Senidla nemali yo drive bama pizza manje."

Source: Briefly News