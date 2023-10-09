A man who was spotted driving a motorbike on the highway with no hands has gone viral on social media

The daredevil seemed to be in a brilliant mood while he was vibing to music in the middle of traffic

People were impressed with how he maintained his balance on the moving vehicle without the use of his hands

A daring motorbike rider wowed SA with his stunt. Image: @its_atli1

Source: TikTok

A man was recorded zooming down the highway with no hands on the handlebars.

This brave gent was practically the poster child for living life on the edge as he happily vibed to a song while passing through traffic.

Man's groovy traffic adventure

The man managed to pull off the balancing act without ending up as a freeway pancake. It's like watching a circus act, only with more horsepower.

Of course, sensible Mzansi netizens said the two-wheeled maestro was risking his life. But hey, who needs hands when you've got nerves of steel? However, the adrenaline junkies raved about his talent.

Video of motorbike rider goes viral

This jaw-dropping stunt posted by @its_atli1 racked up a staggering 531,000 views on TikTok. That's right, peeps, half a million pairs of eyeballs watched in disbelief as the vibey rider cruised through the highway.

Watch the video below:

Motorbike maverick wows SA

Read some of the comments below:

@sir_charles011 commented:

"Jiki jiki, during the funeral service 'it was his time"njani?"

@youngflex.rsa said:

"He is not dating that's why ehappy kangaka."

@kamo_ram posted:

"Life lesson. For you not to fall you must keep moving."

@MadalaDk wrote:

"That shows how much a bike is stable. You only fall if you fight with its calibration I think."

@evidencewilliams added:

"Bro is smart. See where he’s sitting, that shifts up the centre of gravity and stables the bike. I doubt you’d do that, sitting on the normal seat."

@omphilestone05 wrote:

"I wanna be this stress-free in life."

@glaciermashmo stated:

"Motho alapile go phela wa mmona."

@koenampjana said:

"He wants to find out."

Video of Cape Town man riding bicycle with dog sitting on his back amuses SA: “Our very own John Wick”

In another article, Briefly News reported that South African TikTok content is the best, and every day there is a video that blows citizens' minds. One video currently making waves is of a Cape Town man and his adorable dog. The duo were spotted riding a bicycle in Woodstock.

The TikTok user who posted the video was stunned and wondered if the dog was okay hitching a ride on his owner's back.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News