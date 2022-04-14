Disturbing footage of a crowd of people attempting to cross a collapsed road to get to work has been circulating online

The incident comes after the inclement weather and devastating floods that ripped through KZN causing several infrastructural damages

South African online users were left gobsmacked at the extent people had to go to honour their work obligations

A video of scores of people risking their lives and safety to jump through hurdles of damaged roads to get to work has Mzansi online users heartbroken.

The clip was shared on Twitter by online user @thusi_nomzamo showing the extremes KZN residents had to go through to fulfill their work commitments following the heavy floods that extensively damaged roads and infrastructure in the province.

A video of people risking their lives to get to work following the KZN floods had peeps unsettled. Image: Stock Image/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The large group is seen trying to cross a collapsed road to try to the other side despite the risk of injury or worse. The tweet was captioned:

“#KZNFlooding #KZNWeather what kind of employers do our people work for? What kind of desperation is this that they would risk their lives to go to work?

“More than anything our government has failed our people. Poverty and desperation will kill our people only for them to be replaced.”

CEO of the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Palesa Phili, said the catastrophic flooding in various parts of eThekwini (the Durban metro) impacted road networks, infrastructure, and major highways such as the M4 and N2, MoneyWeb reported.

South African online users were left shocked and with many questions upon viewing the concerning footage.

@Kgabo48649279 said:

“Tjoo this bad... Obviously if one can take a day off, they kiss their job goodbye. Life of a black person.”

@angrybird_us wrote:

“Aibo kanti which jobs are these? Are you guys sure they completely lose their jobs? I just can’t imagine a work scenario right now where an employee who was absent yesterday is fired straight away the next morning.”

@bigkoostar commented:

“Poor black South Africans seem to have accepted this life. That's why they would rather fight for jobs than ownership of the land and the economy.”

Picture of a portion of the road that was swept away by the KwaZulu-Natal floods

In a separate story, Briefly News previously reported that a man shocked peeps with a pic of a road that had been swept away due to heavy rains in his area in a post on Twitter.

The post comes after heavy rains in KwaZulu-Natal were reported to have caused serious damage to structures such as houses, cemeteries, and roads.

In the pic, a part of where the road used to be was shown with not even fragments of the road in sight. Peeps were standing on the edge of the damaged road, stranded with no way of crossing what was now a deep ravine.

