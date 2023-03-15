A dog owner was a hot topic on TikTok after a motorist recorded him cruising the streets of Cape Town

The man was riding a bicycle with his dog sitting on his back, and the unusual sight stunned social media users

People in the comments joked about the duo's cute relationship and referred to the dog owner as John Wick

A Cape Town man cruised the streets of the Mother City with his dog on his bicycle. Image: @miraleibowitz

South African TikTok content is the best, and every day there is a video that blows citizens' minds. One video currently making waves is of a Cape Town man and his adorable dog. The duo were spotted riding a bicycle in Woodstock.

SA TikTok user posts dog and his owner cruising streets of Cape Town

The TikTok video was posted by @miraleibowitz, and she was stunned and wondered if the dog was okay hitching a ride on his owner's back. The clip had close to 50 000 views when publishing this article, and thousands of people pressed the like button.

Watch the dog hitching a bicycle ride in the TikTok video below:

South Africans react to unbelievable video

@broken_dominos said:

"In South Africa, even dogs make a plan if they wanna go somewhere."

@sermimosa posted:

"This is Woodstock."

@cuzackuronus89 mentioned:

"The level of trust this dog has in his owner is astounding ✨"

@lifeofthepartyxo wrote:

"How I be holding on to my situationship."

@boetieshark added:

"That dog is living his best dog life."

@drasties mentioned:

"The dog enjoyed it, his mouth is open."

@pulaphi shared:

"My dog throws a fit when I leave so this is something I'd probably do."

@mr_brink added:

"Our very own John Wick."

