A Port Elizabeth traffic conductor is a hot topic online after he was recorded dancing and spinning while on duty

The man is seen in a TikTok video managing traffic flow with absolute flair and heaps of enthusiasm

People admired his energic spirit and the pride he displayed in doing his job under the hot Mzansi sun

A traffic conductor trended for spinning in the street. Image: @wongamde

Source: TikTok

A video of a traffic conductor dancing in the middle of chaotic traffic quickly spread on TikTok.

The conductor's vibey dance moves and infectious energy were on full display, garnering the admiration of Mzansi people.

Man's dance captivates TikTok

As he skillfully directed vehicles through a busy intersection, his dedication to bringing a smile to the faces of passing motorists shone.

The man's approach to traffic management was undeniably unique, and it sparked conversations about the warmth of South African people.

Power of positivity

Many were inspired by his ability to bring a touch of joy to an otherwise boring and often frustrating aspect of daily life.

Watch the video posted by @wongamde below:

SA applauds traffic conductor

Social media users applauded his positive attitude and how he effortlessly turned a busy intersection into a vibrant spectacle.

Read some of the comments below:

@rintintin stated:

"I’m clearly buying the wrong morning coffee."

@Ricardo commented:

"Give that man a Bells."

@Kuello_Beauty mentioned:

"I’d take that route just to see him.❤️"

@user2293229419626 shared:

"He's been doing this for years."

@enraged_spirit wrote:

"That's a person that loves their job.❤️"

@Dineon'wambele stated:

"Mos timer exercises on duty. Love him"

@kealebogaoleratondlovu commented:

"And then boom you are late for a meeting."

@MaryJaneMaven posted:

"You gotta love South Africa man."

