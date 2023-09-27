Lover of cars and South African rapper Emtee the Hustla has revealed that he was involved in a car accident

Taking the experience to Twitter, the Pearl Thusi hitmaker showed his annoyance at the other driver, saying he was tempted to beat him up

His version of the story left some of his followers suspicious, as others were grateful for his spared life

Emtee shared with his followers that he had been involved in another accident. Images: @emteethehustla

Rapper and lover of cars Mthembeni "Emtee the Hustla" Mdevu has been involved in yet another car accident and thankfully lived to tell the tale.

Emtee shares he was involved in another car accident

The personality took to the X app (Twitter) to write about his ordeal, using a very colourful choice of words.

He said he was driving when a car overtook a truck and crashed into his. Moreover, the drunken driver was more concerned about his damaged vehicle, which annoyed the rapper and promised to beat him up, but the driver said he threatened him with a gun.

Check out the story in the post below:

Tweeps entertained by Emtee's car accident story

His version of events of how he was involved in a car accident was met by online users who found his storytelling funny:

@MGOLBABA17 poked some fun:

"Go live on Instagram my goat and address him properly."

@JoeweeCarter90 was entertained:

"Lol, this new-found Emtee is mad hilarious."

@PhelagoSiphile imagined:

"Why am I reading this with your voice?"

@Sbue_Ndlovu jabbed:

"Now you got a taste of an accident."

@TheGoAtofHCSA was concerned:

"Fifth accident in a space of 3/4 years ,marn abo Gambu are with you. But that Caravelle was nice, hope is not totally damaged."

@Namethekid said:

"Be grateful you still alive and kicking."

@November22B couldn't help it:

"Sorry but the way you tweet is peak comedy. Hope you good though."

@GabrielKgosi1 was amused:

"Say this in a video bro, I'm sure the accent will be funny."

