A video of a woman displaying much skill as she dances to an amapiano tune has gained much traction online

The clip posted on TikTok, shows the aunty dancing with great skill and demonstrating the latest moves

The lady's vibe is undeniable as many entertained peeps flooded her TikTok post with positive comments

A video of a woman busting some serious dance moves left many South African netizens pleasantly entertained.

A woman proved that knowing how to dance has nothing to do with age. Image: @mlambo122/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A video posted on TikTok by @mlambo122 shows the vibey aunty dancing to a popular tune as she demonstrates some trendy dance moves as seen done by many young peeps on the socials.

Defying the expectations of grown folk not being up to date with ama2000 and their complicated dance routines, this auntie left many netizens with their jaws dropped.

Watch the video below:

In South Africa, dance is more than just a hobby or a form of entertainment. It is a lifestyle. People are defined by their chosen dance style or by the style that chooses them. Dancing comes as naturally as breathing to South Africans. They don't need to be told how, when, or where to dance. It just happens.

South Africans impressed with the lady's trendy dance routine

Mzansi peeps showered the aunty with love and positive comments. Many couldn't believe just how good the lady was as they mentioned how their dance skills didn't come close to hers.

hlaserh said:

"Cha sisi ngeke ngimncane nje ngimngaka angikwazi ."

mamkhweyi reacted:

"Amahloni kimi lapho angkwaz nhlobo."

Msweli ✌️ replied:

"Umuntu so ndlulwa nabo Antie ."

Nonjabulo ☮️ reacted:

"Muntu uhlulwa ogogo."

UMamnguni commented:

"Wangihlulake Mama Mlambo waze wabukisa ngami ."

Zowtea☕ wrote:

" Omakoti bensuku zokugcina."

TikTok video showing granny dancing with younger family member has Mzansi vibing

In another story, Briefly News reported that gogos are a vibe! This elderly lady saw a chance to groove, and she took it. The video has gone TikTok viral, leaving many people clapping for the older woman's energy.

When you get old, you tend to realise just how short life is and start not caring. This gogo doesn't miss a beat of fun, and it is inspiring.

This gogo taught the youngsters a thing or two! TikTok user @nokz_kego shared a video showing an elderly woman dancing alongside a younger family member, teaching her how it is done.

Source: Briefly News