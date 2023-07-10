Vibey Lady Wows South Africans With Her Trendy Dance Routine in Viral Tiktok Video: "Lapho Angikwazi Nhlobo"
- A video of a woman displaying much skill as she dances to an amapiano tune has gained much traction online
- The clip posted on TikTok, shows the aunty dancing with great skill and demonstrating the latest moves
- The lady's vibe is undeniable as many entertained peeps flooded her TikTok post with positive comments
PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!
A video of a woman busting some serious dance moves left many South African netizens pleasantly entertained.
A video posted on TikTok by @mlambo122 shows the vibey aunty dancing to a popular tune as she demonstrates some trendy dance moves as seen done by many young peeps on the socials.
Defying the expectations of grown folk not being up to date with ama2000 and their complicated dance routines, this auntie left many netizens with their jaws dropped.
'Skeem Saam' actor Hungani Ndlovu sets TikTok on fire with amapiano dance moves, video gets 373k views
Watch the video below:
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
In South Africa, dance is more than just a hobby or a form of entertainment. It is a lifestyle. People are defined by their chosen dance style or by the style that chooses them. Dancing comes as naturally as breathing to South Africans. They don't need to be told how, when, or where to dance. It just happens.
South Africans impressed with the lady's trendy dance routine
Mzansi peeps showered the aunty with love and positive comments. Many couldn't believe just how good the lady was as they mentioned how their dance skills didn't come close to hers.
hlaserh said:
"Cha sisi ngeke ngimncane nje ngimngaka angikwazi ."
mamkhweyi reacted:
"Amahloni kimi lapho angkwaz nhlobo."
South Africans head over heels with talented dancer’s TikTok video of infectious Kunkra challenge performance
Msweli ✌️ replied:
"Umuntu so ndlulwa nabo Antie ."
Nonjabulo ☮️ reacted:
"Muntu uhlulwa ogogo."
UMamnguni commented:
"Wangihlulake Mama Mlambo waze wabukisa ngami ."
Zowtea☕ wrote:
" Omakoti bensuku zokugcina."
TikTok video showing granny dancing with younger family member has Mzansi vibing
In another story, Briefly News reported that gogos are a vibe! This elderly lady saw a chance to groove, and she took it. The video has gone TikTok viral, leaving many people clapping for the older woman's energy.
When you get old, you tend to realise just how short life is and start not caring. This gogo doesn't miss a beat of fun, and it is inspiring.
This gogo taught the youngsters a thing or two! TikTok user @nokz_kego shared a video showing an elderly woman dancing alongside a younger family member, teaching her how it is done.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News