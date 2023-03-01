One gorgeous content creator took part in the Bacardi dance challenge and got people excited

The lady participated in the Bacardi dance challenge that took social media by storm, and she added to the buzz with her video

TikTok users were impressed by the creator, and some even compared her to American pop star Doja Cat

A TikTok dancer went viral after taking part in a local trend. The lady did what has come to be known as the Bacardi dance.

A Mzansi dancer reminded people of Doja Cat after she cut her hair and did a TikTok dance challenge. Image: @jessicamashaba20

Source: UGC

People could not get enough of her video and flooded the comments to rave over her moves. Many online peeps told the lady she completely nailed the trending dance challenge.

TikTok dance trend has dancer going viral

A dancer on TikTok, @jessicamashaba20, flawlessly did the Bacardi dance challenge. The beauty showed off her edgy haircut, with some people comparing her to Doja Cat.

Watch the video below:

South Africans blown away by TikTok creators' Bacardi

Mzansi has been enjoying the Bacardi dance, and people could not get enough of the lady's dance. People could not stop raving about how gorgeous Jessica looked in the video.

jackRhod commented:

"The hair for me."

DandelionMoon commented:

"You are bringing natural beauty back in style."

jamieleeaugust141 commented:

"This hairstyle is the one for you."

Phethy commented:

"Umuhle."

keraaaa commented:

"Washa."

data jaden.suave commented:

"Jessica is slowly turning into Doja Cat if ya’ll don’t watch watch her bheka."

"Mood for days": SA loves Bacardi dance by 2 baddies, peeps mesmerised

Briefly News reported that Bacardi music is the latest genre to take South Africa by storm. Two women had Mzansi online users cheering them on.

The TikTokkers were showing peeps a new viral dance challenge. People in the comments were blown away by the women who took part.

People could not get over how @avateit and her friend dominated a new Bacardi dance challenge called the left and right challenge. In the TikTok video, the women dropped to the floor with their backs turned and spun around to face the camera while keeping up with the Bacardi beat.

