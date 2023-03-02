A woman on TikTok got dressed up as an older man and made a hilarious video that got over 350 00 views

The hilarious content creator was dancing to some old-school soul house music that took people to a different time

Many people were in stitches after the video, and some were convinced that she had created a cool dance routine

A TikTokker who makes funny videos went viral after dressing up like an older man. The lady put on some groovy music and put on a show.

A woman danced dressed like an old man, and many people were in stitches. Image: TikTok/ @nikiwe_phoza

Source: UGC

Online peeps were amused that she looked several decades old and could not stop laughing as they marvelled at her creativity.

Woman in Botswana dresses up as older man to dance

The internet was amused by content posted by @nikiwe_phoza when she came in to frame on video wearing oversized pants, a shirt, a tie and a jacket. The lady accessorised with white sunglasses and a red beret to make herself look like an old man.

The lady put on old-school house music and got her groove on.

South Africans in stitches over TikTok creator's old man act

People couldn't stop raving about how funny the woman looked in the video. Many netizens admitted that what she chose was catchy. Dance videos remind people how cheerful South Africans are during struggles, and peeps said the video reminded them of times before price hikes and loadshedding.

Reabetswe M commented:

"Yohh, you literally just took me way Back Home Sterkspruit Ec 2013 When Christmas groove was just going to a tarven with seven friend's sharing one Redds."

Thabiso Candice commented:

"Outfit - Nailed it."

Dinga commented:

"Yho memory unlocked."

The Real Major commented:

"Before the loadshedding error when life was still life."

kesiame7 commented:

"Where have you been all my life."

_NTSAKO commented:

"The way they take us back yhoo when bread was R5."

@Nonny Mvulaneh commented:

"Yoh, you just reminded me of my late malome."

user779699971619 commented:

"Eix dire way back."

