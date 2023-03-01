A new TikTok dance challenge takes over social media, with South Africans everywhere rushing to give their input

The video of the Hokoto challenge depicted by user @hbkliveact1 has reached 1.7 million views, and Mzansi can't get enough

Based on the comments, South Africans everywhere are rushing to get involved in the new viral trend

Mzansi meet the new TikTok dance challenge. We think you two will become fast friends. South Africans are the first to raise their hands when a dance challenge is involved, and the new Hokoto challenge is no different.

The new TikTok 'Hokoto' dance challenge is the viral challenge South Africa needs.

Source: TikTok

TikTokkers everywhere are following the lead of user @hbkliveact1 in breaking it down Hokoto style. The TikTokker has multiple videos depicting people dancing. One of his videos received 1.7 million views. This new dance challenge is a hit.

Want to learn the dance? Watch the video here:

Mzansi is loving the Hokoto vibe

Mzansi can't get enough of the new challenge:

Briefly News put together some of the top comments:

@ebikawmibl8 loves the challenge so much he wants to visit the country:

"I will visit South Africa someday. I love this country."

@mpho09111 was so impressed:

"Wow hey!"

@pebetse1 wanted people to know that the video had gone international:

"An American guy just did a stich video of you."

@bigbear492 had his thoughts on the song:

"This is song of the year."

@williebrowntmaruma declared them the owners of the internet:

"You currently own us.We are your people."

3 Mpumalanga schoolgirls do the 'Yah Yah Yah' dance, get Uncle Waffles' attention as TikTok gets 3.5M views

Of course, South Africa is no stranger to a good viral dance challenge. Recently Briefly News reported on 3 Mpumalange school girls who caught the nation's attention with their take on the Yah Yah Yah viral dance challenge.

The girls got so much attention that renowned Uncle Waffles joined people in the comments celebrating the youngsters.

Dance has brought the South African community together for centuries. This viral dance challenge is just another example of how much groove is part of Mzansi culture.

