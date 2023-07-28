A Pretoria teenager took matters into his own hands when he directed the flow of traffic in the heart of the city

The young man stood with braveness as he stopped cars and let cars pass

Netizens were impressed by him and criticized the Tshwane Metro Police after two of their vehicles were part of the traffic being directed

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A young man had Mzansi applauding him for directing traffic in the heart of the City of Tshwane. Image: @davidjabulanikgomo

Source: TikTok

A high school student took charge of the situation in Pretoria when he directed rush hour traffic in the Tshwane CBD.

The impressive young man showed leadership skills, kept a cool head as he directed traffic, and impressed netizens with his actions.

South Africans were also puzzled about why Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officers allowed him to direct traffic.

High school student directs traffic jam in Tshwane CBD in front of TMPD officers

In @davidjabulanikgomo's video, which received 668K views, the young high school pupil stands in the middle of an intersection during a traffic jam. He expertly directs the traffic, and the drivers obey his instructions. While he is leading the traffic, two TMPD patrol cars drive by as part of the traffic.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Untrained citizens are not allowed to direct traffic

According to an interview conducted with a Polokwane municipality traffic officer, ordinary citizens are not allowed to direct traffic as they could be responsible for any accidents that occur while they direct.

Watch the video here:

South Africans applaud young man, criticizes TMPD

Netizens had mixed feelings about why the TMPD officers drove by and did nothing about the situation.

They also praised the young man's initiative and leadership skills.

Manothy Dlaks said:

"Let him finish school. He has a traffic officer job waiting for him."

Mandy added:

"That time you're worried while waiting for your son at home, only to find out he is busy being a traffic cop in town."

Alter Lesego was puzzled.

"Did I just see two cars from Metro?"

User7828467617342 noted the two TMPD patrol cars passing through.

@davidjabulanikgomo responded:

"Imagine. That time it's rush hour."

Keabie12 slammed them too.

"Then TMPD drives by without any remorse."

Falcon_Thatogatsi was in shock.

"And traffic cops just pass as if they don't recognize the good job he does."

Motorists remove barrier to escape traffic jam on TikTok video

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that frustrated motorists took matters into their own hands.

They removed a barrier on the roadside to escape the traffic jam, much to the shock of other drivers!

The incident sparked a fierce discussion between netizens, who were divided. Some saw the actions as justifiable, while others saw the actions as reckless.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News