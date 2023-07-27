KwaMashu Hostel Shooting: 2 Security Guards Gunned Down While Escorting Technicians Dispatched to Cell Tower
- A deadly shooting at the KwaMashu Men's Hostel has claimed the lives of two security guards
- The guards were escorting technicians who were dispatched to the area to attend to a cell tower
- This is the latest in a string of shootings after four people were gunned down at a Port Shepstone taxi rank earlier in the week
PAY ATTENTION: Fuel your passion for sports with SportBrief.com. Click here to discover the latest sports updates!
KWAMASHU - Two security guards were gunned down by opportunistic criminals at the KwaMashu A Section Men's Hostel in KwaZulu-Natal.
The guards were escorting technicians dispatched to the area to work on a cell tower when the unknown gunmen pounced on Thursday, 27 July.
Criminals robbed slain security guards of their guns
eNCA reported that the criminals aimed to get the deceased's guns, which were robbed of their lifeless bodies after the shooting.
Paul Mashatile’s VIP protection officers to stay behind bars after Joburg court postpones bail ruling
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
The broadcaster revealed that though the investigation is still in its early stages, the police have determined that at least 17 shots were fired in the incident.
Police have launched a search for the suspects who are behind the shootings.
4 people gunned down at Port Shepstone taxi rank
The KwaMashu Hostel shooting comes after four people were fatally shot at a taxi rank in Port Shepstone on Tuesday, 25 July.
An unknown gunman allegedly approached the taxi rank and opened fire on the people inside. The motive for the senseless attack has yet to be determined, News24 reported
South Africans complain about gun violence in KwaZulu-Natal
Below are some comments:
Phumlani Silvester Mguqulwa said:
"In KZN, if you reach 25 years without dying, you are blessed. I don't wanna visit that war zone."
KZN kidnapping victim miraculously survives 2 days in bush after being left for dead following brutal assault
Bathandwa Khalipa
"It's survival of the fittest out there."
Justice Maake mourned:
"May their departed souls rest in eternal peace."
Mgwandi Simon complained:
"That hostel is a slaughter camp. Any time, you can meet your maker."
Alfred Jantjie asked:
"Why they don't take soldiers to help fight crime in that province? How many people must still die before they take it seriously?"
Sly Moitsiemang added:
"KZN just this week alone. It's bad."
3 City power technicians were hijacked while responding to a call in Lenasia, South Africans call for action
Earlier, Briefly News reported that three City Power technicians survived a terrifying hijacking while on duty in Lenasia, Johannesburg.
The electricity utility workers were responding to a call about a faulty meter. One of the technicians was verifying the address when opportunistic criminals pounced on the rest of the crew.
UJ bus collision: 77 people injured in ‘horrific’ crash between 2 buses, police open negligent driving case
One male crew member was physically assaulted, while the two other female technicians were left unharmed, TimesLIVE reported.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News