A deadly shooting at the KwaMashu Men's Hostel has claimed the lives of two security guards

The guards were escorting technicians who were dispatched to the area to attend to a cell tower

This is the latest in a string of shootings after four people were gunned down at a Port Shepstone taxi rank earlier in the week

KWAMASHU - Two security guards were gunned down by opportunistic criminals at the KwaMashu A Section Men's Hostel in KwaZulu-Natal.

Two security guards were killed by criminals at the KwaMashu Men's Hostel in KwaZulu-Natal. Image: Darren Stewart & stock image

Source: Getty Images

The guards were escorting technicians dispatched to the area to work on a cell tower when the unknown gunmen pounced on Thursday, 27 July.

Criminals robbed slain security guards of their guns

eNCA reported that the criminals aimed to get the deceased's guns, which were robbed of their lifeless bodies after the shooting.

The broadcaster revealed that though the investigation is still in its early stages, the police have determined that at least 17 shots were fired in the incident.

Police have launched a search for the suspects who are behind the shootings.

4 people gunned down at Port Shepstone taxi rank

The KwaMashu Hostel shooting comes after four people were fatally shot at a taxi rank in Port Shepstone on Tuesday, 25 July.

An unknown gunman allegedly approached the taxi rank and opened fire on the people inside. The motive for the senseless attack has yet to be determined, News24 reported

South Africans complain about gun violence in KwaZulu-Natal

Below are some comments:

Phumlani Silvester Mguqulwa said:

"In KZN, if you reach 25 years without dying, you are blessed. I don't wanna visit that war zone."

Bathandwa Khalipa

"It's survival of the fittest out there."

Justice Maake mourned:

"May their departed souls rest in eternal peace."

Mgwandi Simon complained:

"That hostel is a slaughter camp. Any time, you can meet your maker."

Alfred Jantjie asked:

"Why they don't take soldiers to help fight crime in that province? How many people must still die before they take it seriously?"

Sly Moitsiemang added:

"KZN just this week alone. It's bad."

