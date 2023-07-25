The entrance to the University of Johannesburg's Kingsway campus was the scene of a horrific bus accident

At least 77 people were injured after a metro bus, and a privately owned bus collided in Auckland Park, Johannesburg

The details surrounding the crash are not clear, but police have opened a case of reckless and negligent driving

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

JOHANNESBURG - A gruesome scene was left in the wake of a horrific collision between two buses near the University of Johannesburg's (UJ) Kingsway campus on Tuesday morning, 25 July.

Several people were injured in a horrific accident between two buses near the entrance of UJ's Kingsway campus. Image: @tndaba & @Am_Blujay

Source: Twitter

Paramedics rushed to the scene in Aukland Parks time to find multiple passengers scattered across the road while others were trapped inside the two busses, News24 reported.

The emergency services personnel provided urgent medical care to at least 77 people who had been injured at the scene. The injuries ranged from moderate to severe. Among the wounded are three UJ students who had to be hospitalised

Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Xolani Fihla said while authorities are not clear on the details surrounding the accident, the police are investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving, eNCA reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The collision happened between a metro bus and a privately owned bus. UJ spokesperson Masego Panyane revealed that 19 students were on one of the buses used to ferry students between the varsity's campuses.

South Africans blame bus driver for UJ crash

Below are some comments:

@ddorn66117889 said:

"All this is really too bad. Fortunately, only injuries, no death."

@CokeCaina accused:

"Metro Bus and Reya vaya are the culprits"

@SimonkaNdaba1 wished:

"Speedy recovery to victims."

@Calvin_Thembz criticised:

"Wow! [the bus driver] must have been flooring it."

@landydp complained:

"This is because your drivers drive like they own the roads. There is no respect for traffic lights or other vehicles on the road. It's more about cash fees than the passengers with @JoburgMetrobus."

2 men fall out of car in Johannesburg road accident, health workers do life-saving work on the scene

In another story, Briefly News reported that two men sustained severe injuries in a serious car accident. The unfortunate event unfolded during the night while the men were on the road.

Online users are often disturbed after seeing fatal car crashes, but this one had hope. Healthcare workers from Emer -G Med were on the scene, and they did their best to save the men's lives.

The vehicle involved in the accident overturned, resulting in two men getting ejected out of the car. TimesLIVE reported that Emer-G-Med shared details about the incident and explained that advanced life support paramedics swiftly arrived at the scene in Witkoppen Road, Northriding.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News