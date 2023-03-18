Three people were killed and 10 others injured when a taxi and truck collided head-on on the N1 in Limpopo

The accident allegedly occurred when the truck’s brakes failed, sparking calls for motorists to check their vehicle’s roadworthiness

The collision involving the truck and taxi left citizens reeling, with many calling for an inspection of the roads

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

LIMPOPO - A collision involving a truck and taxi on the N1 claimed the lives of three people and left 10 others injured.

A truck and taxi collision claimed the lives of three in Limpopo. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

The incident occurred on Friday, 17 March and left many citizens reeling in horror. The injured were taken to hospital for further medical treatment.

Traffic spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene told SABC News the collision was a result of the truck’s brakes failing. The truck collided head-on with the mini-bus taxi.

Chuene said the department was saddened by the accident and sent its condolences to the families who lost loved ones. He wished the injured a speedy recovery. The department urged motorists to check the road worthiness of their vehicles before embarking on any trips.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The accident comes weeks after seven people were killed in a collision on Loskop road. The collision involved two cars and was believed to have occurred due to reckless driving.

According to the Review Online, both vehicles lost control, overturned, and caught fire. The victims were burnt beyond recognition.

Limpopo accident saddens social media users

Lee Shyboo said:

“What's wrong with these roads in Limpopo? Every week there is an accident.”

Acording To Khalanga posted:

“These trucks will be the end of us.”

Tiego Carlos commented:

“Very sad and traumatizing indeed. May their soul Rip and those injured have a speedy recovery.”

Piet Moselakgomo wrote:

“It's not only Limpopo but also all over South Africa. A lot of factors are contributing to these accidents.”

Sona-Isipho Soo Gcwanini Funani added:

“Spiritual healing is needed.”

7 Children and 9 other Limpopo crash victims to be laid to rest in mass funeral, SA mourns: “It’s so painful”

Briefly News also reported that 16 people who tragically lost their lives in a horrific accident between two taxis and a cement-mixing truck will be laid to rest in a mass funeral.

Grieving families and community members will be able to say their final goodbyes in a service that will be held at Tafelkop Stadium on Saturday, 11 March.

The horrific crash happened on Friday morning, 3 March, when one taxi tried to overtake the other recklessly.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News