Dashcam Shows Car With 8 KZN Youth Killed in Deadly N2 Mandeni Crash Swerving Into Wrong Lane
- Dashcam showing a seven-seater with the eight KZN youth killed when their car crashed on the N2 Mandeni on 11 October emerged
- The @VehicleTrackerz X page posted the clip, which made the rounds online and shed light on the circumstances of the accident
- An earlier clip showed the alcohol stash in the boot of their car as the youth excitedly socialise before eventually getting on the road
PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About Briefly News!
MANDENI — More footage of the moments before eight youngsters were killed in a horrific crash on the N2 Mandeni in northern KZN made the rounds online.
The video, posted on the @VehicleTrackerz X page, surfaced three days after another clip showed the group filming themselves getting ready to travel.
Dashcam shows 8 KZN youth crashing
At the time, their car could be seen alcohol-laden, with several of the youth bragging about the stash of six-packs and boxes of Heineken and other brands.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
From their chatter, it appeared they were travelling to a party. Reports after the accident confirmed six high school pupils were among the dead.
Briefly News reported that the accident happened when the driver of the seven-seater vehicle veered into the oncoming lane and collided with a truck.
The crash caused their car to overturn, and emergency responders declared eight people dead at the scene in the early hours of Friday, 11 October 2024, while transporting one critical person to hospital.
In the recently surfaced material, the 22-second clip of the truck's dashcam shows the heavy vehicle travelling in the oncoming lane.
At 14 seconds, the seven-seater, travelling behind another light motor vehicle, appears to smash through the barrier, swerving into the wrong lane and heading straight towards the truck.
The car attempts to swerve to avoid the truck at the last second but crashes into the much heavier vehicle head-on.
Locals make sharp assessments
Videos and pictures of the aftermath of the wreckage went viral.
The clip of the crash garnered over 570,000 views as social media users reacted in shock. Briefly News looks at the reactions.
@Jojo_Ntsoane wrote:
"People were already blaming [the] truck, including [the] KZN MEC of Transport. I wonder what he will say now."
@zamresearch said:
"[A] highway barrier is not strong enough. Needs [a] concrete barrier."
@BathatheMajor_2 added:
"You can drive carefully, following all the rules and staying within the speed limit, yet tragedy can strike unexpectedly. We're all just completing our journeys by the grace of God."
@ThaBiker noted:
"Natural selection took place. Unfortunately, the trucker had to be a part of it. People must learn drunk driving is dangerous. The MEC should apologise for blaming the truck driver."
@ThaRockStar1 chirped:
"They should look into the vehicle that was driving alongside the Avanza before it collided with the truck."
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Tshepiso Mametela (Head of Current Affairs Desk) Tshepiso Mametela is a seasoned journalist with eight years of experience writing for online and print publications. He is an evening/weekend editor at Briefly News. He was a general news reporter for The Herald, a senior sports contributor at Opera News SA, and a reporter for Caxton Local Media’s Bedfordview and Edenvale News and Joburg East Express community titles. He has attended media workshops, including the crime and court reporting one by the Wits Justice Project and Wits Centre for Journalism in 2024. He was a member of the Forum of Community Journalists (FCJ) from 2018 to 2020.