Dashcam showing a seven-seater with the eight KZN youth killed when their car crashed on the N2 Mandeni on 11 October emerged

The @VehicleTrackerz X page posted the clip, which made the rounds online and shed light on the circumstances of the accident

An earlier clip showed the alcohol stash in the boot of their car as the youth excitedly socialise before eventually getting on the road

Another clip depicting the final moments of the eight youngsters killed in a horrific accident on the N2 Mandeni between Bridges 17 and 19 has surfaced. Images: @DasenThathiah, @Lissah97

Source: Twitter

MANDENI — More footage of the moments before eight youngsters were killed in a horrific crash on the N2 Mandeni in northern KZN made the rounds online.

The video, posted on the @VehicleTrackerz X page, surfaced three days after another clip showed the group filming themselves getting ready to travel.

Dashcam shows 8 KZN youth crashing

At the time, their car could be seen alcohol-laden, with several of the youth bragging about the stash of six-packs and boxes of Heineken and other brands.

From their chatter, it appeared they were travelling to a party. Reports after the accident confirmed six high school pupils were among the dead.

Briefly News reported that the accident happened when the driver of the seven-seater vehicle veered into the oncoming lane and collided with a truck.

The crash caused their car to overturn, and emergency responders declared eight people dead at the scene in the early hours of Friday, 11 October 2024, while transporting one critical person to hospital.

In the recently surfaced material, the 22-second clip of the truck's dashcam shows the heavy vehicle travelling in the oncoming lane.

At 14 seconds, the seven-seater, travelling behind another light motor vehicle, appears to smash through the barrier, swerving into the wrong lane and heading straight towards the truck.

The car attempts to swerve to avoid the truck at the last second but crashes into the much heavier vehicle head-on.

Locals make sharp assessments

Videos and pictures of the aftermath of the wreckage went viral.

The clip of the crash garnered over 570,000 views as social media users reacted in shock. Briefly News looks at the reactions.

@Jojo_Ntsoane wrote:

"People were already blaming [the] truck, including [the] KZN MEC of Transport. I wonder what he will say now."

@zamresearch said:

"[A] highway barrier is not strong enough. Needs [a] concrete barrier."

@BathatheMajor_2 added:

"You can drive carefully, following all the rules and staying within the speed limit, yet tragedy can strike unexpectedly. We're all just completing our journeys by the grace of God."

@ThaBiker noted:

"Natural selection took place. Unfortunately, the trucker had to be a part of it. People must learn drunk driving is dangerous. The MEC should apologise for blaming the truck driver."

@ThaRockStar1 chirped:

"They should look into the vehicle that was driving alongside the Avanza before it collided with the truck."

Source: Briefly News