At least eight have been confirmed dead after a 7-seater vehicle and a truck collided near Mandeni on the N2

The vehicle was transporting learners to school, and many of the victims are believed to be children

The N2 highway has been closed on both sides as recuse operations get underway following the crash

At least eight have been killed in an accident on the N2 after a minibus taxi and a truck collided. Image: @IPSSRescue.

KwaZulu-Natal’s roads have played to another tragedy.

At least eight people have died in a horrific crash on the N2 near Mandeni in Northern KwaZulu-Natal.

According to IPSS Medical Rescue, the crash involved a truck and a vehicle carrying school children.

Many of the victims are believed to be children, and one person has been critically injured.

Emergency services are currently on scene, and the highway has been closed in both directions.

MEC on route to accident scene

KZN MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma is currently on his way to the accident scene.

According to a statement released by the department, the driver of a 7-seater light motor vehicle lost control and collided with a truck in the opposite lane.

“What saddens us is that the victims of the road accident include young people with a brighter future,” the statement said.

“Our hearts are with the families and relatives of the eight victims,” it continued.

Motorists are advised to drive carefully as a section of road, specifically between bridges 18 and 19 has been closed.

