18 people were injured after a head-on collision in Durban, many of whom were schoolchildren on their way to school

the incident happened near Wingen Walk on the Hans Dettman Highway on the morning of 16 August

South Africans were concerned that more schoolchildren were getting involved in accidents on their way to or from school

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL — Concern among South Africans grew after a group of schoolchildren were injured in an accident on their way to school in Durban. KwaZulu-Natal.

Schoolchildren among those injured in Durban accident

TimesLIVE reported that 18 people were injured during a head-on collision that happened on 16 August on the Hans Dettman Highway by the Wingen Walk before 7 am. Many of those injured in the accident were schoolchildren.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the cause of the accident is under investigation. The injured were taken to various hospitals in Durban.

Netizens worried about increasing schoolchildren accidents

Netizens on Facebook discussed how concerning it is that more schoolchildren are getting involved in accidents.

Abel Bigjohn said:

"Speedy recovery to the injured. But it appears that God has beef with KZN. There are riots, Zuma, floods and inkabi. As a country, we must hold a meeting for KZN."

Samkelo Sam asked:

"What's happening with these accidents involving pupils?"

Gee Glenda said:

"We need to stop this demonic assignment over the country."

Nokuthula Mamabojoy Mahlabane said:

"School pupils again. Lord have mercy."

Bev Peach Mclaggan said:

"This is becoming an everyday occurrence!"

Agnes Konyana said:

"I'm getting worried about these accidents."

Tammy-Lee Nell-Ayliffe said:

"And again, people overtaking when it's not safe. They don't read the signs."

12 learners die in a tragic accident in Carletonville

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that 12 children and a driver died in a terrible accident in Carletonville, Gauteng.

The incident happened in July when a scholar transport vehicle was hit from behind, causing it to turn over and ignite in flames.

