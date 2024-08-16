The Socio-Economic Rights Institute (SERI) is disappointed that nobody has been prosecuted for the Marikana Massacre

16 August marks the 12th year the massacre took place at the Lonmin Mine in Marikana, North West, and SERI slammed the criminal justice system

South Africans were still pained by the massacre, and many were hurt that nobody was arrested or sent to jail

JOHANNESBURG — The Socio-Economic Rights Institute found the fact that nobody has been arrested or prosecuted for the Marikana massacre disappointing.

No arrests 12 years after Marikana massacre

According to SABC News, SERI spoke on the 12th anniversary of the fateful day in which 34 miners who were protesting for better wages and work conditions were massacred when the South African Police Service used live ammunition during the protest.

SERI's lawyer, Nomzamo Zondo, said the National Prosecuting Authority is charging General William Mpembe and four other police officers for the death of three miners and the two policemen who were killed the night before the massacre.

South Africans remember the massacre

South Africans' comments on Facebook showed how fresh the wound of the massacre still was for them.

Thato Rocky Phasha said:

"We blamed whites for massacres, and now we kill our very own, and there's no prosecution."

King Mzee Ngwenya said:

"And no one is arrested."

Makasela Makasela Makasela said:

"Someone ordered the police to butcher the mineworkers."

Siphoh Gift Zangwa said:

"History has no blank pages. Jacob Zuma's administration killed 34 mineworkers in defence of white monopoly capital."

Sphesihle J Hadebe said:

"12 years and Ramaphosa has never been questioned or arrested."

EFF celebrates its 10th anniversary at Marikana

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the Economic Freedom fighters celebrated their 10th anniversary at the site of the Marikana massacre.

Malema paid tribute to the slain miners, slaughtered 15 cows, and made traditional beer to pay homage to them.

