Families and loved ones of the Marikana massacre victims say they are yet to be compensated for psychological trauma

This month marks 10 years since the tragedy and the Socio-Economic Rights Institute (Seri) believes that the families were insufficiently paid

Solicitor-General Fhedzisani Pandelani said outstanding matters would be resolved by the end of the month

JOHANNESBURG - A decade after the Marikana massacre, loved ones of the victims say they are yet to receive compensation for psychological trauma. On the 10th mineworkers’ death anniversary, little progress has been made to assist their families in dealing with the tragedy.

The Socio-Economic Rights Institute (Seri) believes that the R74 million distributed to the mineworkers’ families was insufficient. The organisation’s Asenati Tukela told EWN that compensation had not been offered despite commitments to fix the issues.

The group also claims that President Cyril Ramaphosa is yet to apologise for his involvement in the killings.

Solicitor-General Fhedzisani Pandelani spoke on the deaths of the 44 striking mineworkers who were shot and killed on Wednesday, 10 August. He said outstanding matters related to the massacre would be resolved by the end of the month.

Pandelani said 28 matters are remaining. However, none of them related to loss of support due to death. He said it is regrettable that the matters went on for the past 10 years due to several factors. Pandelani said there was never any policy applicable within the state which would compel it to embark on early settlement matters, according to News24.

South Africans react to the Marikana massacre:

@Izwe_Lethu_2020 said:

“Cyril Ramaphosa is the worst president of all time.”

@ntsika_jr commented:

“We will never forget.”

