The Department of Justice is expected to continue efforts to extradite fugitives Shepherd Bushiri and the Gupta family

The Minister of Justice Thembi Simelane briefed the media on 16 August about the department's priorities for this year regarding public interest issues

Netizens celebrated the announcements, and some believed the efforts were long overdue, while others noted how pointless it was

Justice Minister Thembi Simelane is gunning for Bushiri and the Guptas. Images: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu, GCIS and Gallo Images via Getty Images/Business Day/Martin Rhodes

JOHANNESBURG — The Department of Justice has not forgotten about fugitives Shepherd Bushiri and the controversial Gupta family.

Minister announces extradition plans for Bushiri and Guptas

According to TimesLIVE, Justice Minister Thembi Simelane announced that the department has applied to extradite fugitive Shepherd Bushiri and the Gupta family. Shepherd Bushiri escaped to Malawi after being arrested on fraud and money laundering charges.

Simelane said the department will ensure justice is served by fulfilling its extradition and treaty obligations. She said they are engaging the Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters and Extradition Treaty to assist them in extraditing the Guptas, who fled to Dubai after arrest warrants against them were issued. She said the United Arab Emirates government requested SA's government resubmit an application to extradite them.

South Africans react to extradition applications

Social media users on Facebook were excited that the government plans to bring Bushiri and the Guptas to justice.

Bongani Mgubela said:

"Bring all the fugitives here to face justice."

Thabo Joseph said:

"Bushiri must dance for his music."

Abel Kenneth Kolobe said:

"South Africa won't be a playground anymore after you send them to prison."

Vernon Reen said:

"It seems to me that there is a spark in the GNU."

Rodd Lesley said:

"It's about time."

