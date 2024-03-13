Leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, made a stunning accusation against the South African Police Service

Bushiri, who along with his wife are facing charges of theft, appeared in a Malawian court earlier this week

Bushiri claimed that the SAPS demanded that he pay them R10 million, and South Africans were shocked by the allegations

Shepherd Bushiri accused police officers of soliciting a R10 million bribe. Images: Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu and Amos Gumulira/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA – Propher Shepherd Bushiri, currently in Malawi facing charges of stealing millions from his congregants in South Africa, claimed that the South Africans demanded millions from him.

Bushiri accuses SAPS of bribery solicitation

According to IOL, Bushiri appeared in court this week on a charge of stealing R106 million from his congregants through an entity which promised to invest the money. He skipped the country after he was released on bail.

Bushiri not only claimed that the SAPS officers solicited an R10 million bribe, but he also accused government officials of attempting to kill him and his wife. He believed that they were jealous that his ministry was growing.

South Africans disputed his claims

Netizens who discussed his allegations on Facebook refuted his claims.

Nevil Gilfillan said:

"I can't believe a word he says."

Mbedzi Mbavhalelo said:

"Who is ready to listen to a man who is a fugitive, running away from the same men he allegedy took his money?"

David Mangwana said:

"This guy thinks he is untouchable, busy embarrassing South Africa."

Veli Mavesta said:

"Come and open a case. Bheki Cele is waiting for you."

Gaerutwe Eric Tekolo said:

"Come back, Bushiri, and face your charges. You are free to report the R20 million bribe claim to the IPID."

