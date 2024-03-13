Deputy President Paul Mashatile trended for the wrong reasons after he blamed Apartheid for service delivery

Mashatile was speaking in the National Council of Provinces after he praised the ANC for the work it has done in delivering core services

South Africans made run of his statements and roasted him for blaming the oppressive system for what is happening today in the country

Mzansi was unimpressed when Paul Mashatile blamed apartheid for a lack of service delivery. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Ivan Pantic

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN – Deputy President Paul Mashatile was criticised for blaming Apartheid for poor service delivery in the country. He said this while praising the service delivery the ANC achieved since 1994.

Mashatile blames Apartheid

According to IOL, Mashatile said that although the ANC-led government was able to meet many of the demands of black people, he blamed Apartheid, saying Apartheid did not provide people with adequate water, electricity and infrastructure to black people in the country.

South Africans did not appreciate his words

Netizens on Facebook were unhappy that he chose to blame Apartheid for the poor service delivery the country is experiencing.

Velocity Meme said:

"These guys will always find someone to blame."

Ton Martins said:

"Please forgive this guy. He knows nothing. Does he even know what he's doing in the ANC government?"

Johnny Van Coller said:

"This happens when your brain still has the plastic cover on."

Erik Westrea said:

"Unfortunately, the voters believe him."

Wikus Lombaard said:

"For the next 30 years, South Africans will blame the ANC. That's how we roll."

