The Johannesburg fire that claimed 70 lives in the CBD still has South Africa in turmoil over the aftermath

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu spoke to the media about the tragedy, but her response was not received well

Former DA leader Mmusi Maimame and other South Africans voiced their disagreement when Linidiwe Zulu pointed a finger at apartheid

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg fire that claimed several lives has left South Africa in mourning. Lindiwe Zulu spoke about the tragedy as the Social Development Minister.

Lindiwe Zulu blamed apartheid for the Johannesburg fire, and many people, including Mmusi Maimane, took her to task. Image: Alon Skuy/c Clu/ Rodger Bosch

The minister's statements after many people died in the disaster rubbed many the wrong way. Mmusi Maimane and Mzansi tweeps reacted to Lindiwe Zulu with scathing responses.

Lindiwe Zulu blames apartheid for Johannesburg fire

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu is under fire after blaming apartheid spatial planning caused the deadly fire. Her statement did not sit well with many people, including Musi Maimane.

The former DA fave, now leader of BOSA (Build One South Africa), argued that people in her position and the ANC had 30 years to fix the problem.

South Africans disagree with Lindiwe Zulu

Many people expressed dissatisfaction with Lindiwe Zulu's statement. Many agreed that the ANC had more than enough time to rectify any housing issues.

@Nina_Long_ commented:

"ANC is going down and I am not even politically oriented."

@swartpence wrote:

"Agree, really nonsense from the mouth of a clueless minister."

@furaha_nzunda added:

"ANC is a failed political party. They support the Zanu PF, which is leading to mass immigration from Zimbabwe due to election irregularities and poor economic policies. I join with all freedom and economics fighters to call for removal of ANC and Zanu PF."

@Kza__Soze said:

"I don't like the ANC, but when people like you (Mmusi Maimane) are vocal and not being truthful about the realities, it makes me angry. However, you were a member of a party that was opposed to using a budget to address these challenges and only ensure service delivery in predominantly white areas."

Johannesburg fire victims remain missing

Briefly News reported that a mother was still searching for her daughter after the Johannesburg fire. The disaster happened among some of the poorest.

The building was an informal settlement with more than 80 shacks.

KZN father’s desperate leap from Joburg building blaze leaves sister shattered

Briefly News previously reported that a father of five from KwaZulu-Natal allegedly jumped out of the Johannesburg CBD building gutted by a fire on Thursday, 31 August.

This is what witnesses told the man's sister, Ethel Jack, when she went looking for him when news of the deadly blaze spread.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but survivors have recounted how they woke up to the sounds of people screaming.

