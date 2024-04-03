The Special Investigating Unit teamed up with the National Prosecuting Authority's Asset Forfeiture Unit to sell some assets

These assets, which included a luxury house and luxury cars, belonged to Eskom’s former middle manager, Duduzile Moyo

The goods will be auctioned to recover the financial damage the Kusile Power Station incurred

JOHANNESBURG – The Special Investigating Unit will auction a luxury home and two cars belonging to a former Eskom manager and her husband. The proceeds of these assets will be used to cover the financial loss the Kusile Power Station incurred while Moyo was still a manager.

SIU and AFU sell some assets

The SIU announced on its X account, @RSASIU, that it received a forfeiture order from the Asset and Forfeiture Unit to sell Moyo's assets. These include a mansion in Silver Lakes Estate in Pretoria, a Chevrolet Utility and a Mercedes Benz Viano.

According to the SIU, investigations into Moyo started when President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the SIU to investigate allegations of corruption in Eskom. The SIU uncovered that from December 2011 to July 2014, Moyo signed 23 payment certificates to Tamukelo services worth R138 million.

Tamukelo was contracted to transport raw and potable water from Kendal Power Station to Kusile. She received almost R25 million in payments while she was Eskom's contracts manager, which she used to fund her lavish lifestyle. View the tweet here:

South Africans stunned

Citizens discussing the SIU's findings on social media were shocked at how much money in kickbacks Moyo received.

PutSAnsFirst said:

“Eskom keeps increasing electricity prices with fewer units. Municipalities should stop selling electricity.”

Amogelang Makape said:

“Keep getting them one by one. I hope what is not recovered will be paid for by jail time. The NPA must come and play as well.”

RidiculousRiggs said:

“Well done SIU.”

Twalazandie said:

“After this, go to Mapisa-Nqakula’s house.”

Dakeni said:

“There’s a catering contract for Medupe and Kusile. Please look into that.”

