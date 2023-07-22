South Africa's crime-fighting unit, Hawks, closed in on an Eskom project manager who was involved in corruption

The Eskom official was reported by colleagues for awarding a tender through a corrupt agreement in 2022

Hawks was on the case when the Eskom project manager was suspected of favouring one company to get a tender

MIDDLEBURG- An Eskom project manager will be in a Mpumalanga court on corruption charges. The Eskom staff member was arrested after being accused of accepting a bribe.

The Hawks took extra steps to catch an Eskom official accused of getting R50k in exchange for a tender. Image: WIikus de Wet/ Gianluigi Guercia

The Eskom higher-up is suspected of criminal activity and was reported to the Hawks. The crime fighters took the necessary steps to nab the accused red-handed.

Hawks try to prove Eskom official is guilty of accepting bribery

An Eskom project manager is due to be in court in the Mpumalanga on 23 July 2023 in Middelburg. DispatchLVE reported that an Eskom official in charge of approving tenders was accused of receiving R50 00 in two instalments in October and November 2022.

How did Hawks arrest Eskom project manager?

The Hawks spokesperson, Col Katlego Mogale, spoke to DispatchLIVE and explained that they set up a sting operation using information that the suspect would be moving money. When the Eskom project manager was apprehended, he had no money in his possession, but there was R16 000 found at his home.

Eskom faces backlash from South Africa

Mzansi's electricity supplier is unreliable due to scheduled power cuts. Netizens often complain, but many use humour to get through it.

