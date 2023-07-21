An Ekurhuleni tavern owner suspected of working with zama zamas was exceptionally defiant when arrested by police

After receiving a tip-off, the police raided his Daveyton house only to find him hiding weapons in the ceiling

The man was charged with the possession of stolen goods, an unlicensed firearm and ammunition

DAVEYTON - A tavern owner from Devayton seemed unfazed after being arrested by Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) police officers.

A tavern owner from Ekurhuleni allegedly working with illegal miners was arrested by the metro's police. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

When the police put him in cuffs, the man defiantly told them that he was very well-connected and would be out of jail soon.

Ekurhuleni police raid suspected zama zama collaborator's home

The police raided the 45-year-old tavern owner's house after receiving a tip-off that the man was working with illegal miners. The man made sure to put on a show when the police pounced on his property.

When EMPD officers arrived at the Polong Street house, they saw a flurry of movement by the window. A pregnant woman greeted them and allowed them to search the premises.

Ekuhuleni tavern owner caught acting suspicious in house's ceiling

While at the door of the house, they heard unusual sounds coming from the ceiling and promptly asked to investigate.

The 45-year-old man suddenly emerged from the ceiling, which made the officers suspicious. This prompted the officers to climb into the ceiling, where they discovered multiple firearms and ammunition, IOL reported.

The police also found a black refuse bag with two sets of security uniforms and a two-way hand radio on the premises. The uniforms were stolen from security guards in Kempton Park.

The tavern owner was arrested and charged with the possession of stolen items, unlicensed firearms and ammunition. The man will appear in the Daveyton Magistrate's Court soon.

