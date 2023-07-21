An ex-police officer was handed a 12-month prison sentence that was wholly suspended for five year

The Polokwane Magistrate's Court convicted Nerissa Mokgadi Phonsthi for stealing R3 000 from a police station safe

The former officer will stay out of prison on the condition that she doesn't commit a similar offence during the suspension period

POLOKWANE - A former police officer from Polokwane has managed to escape jail time even after she was convicted of theft.

The Polokwane Magistrate's Court wholly suspended the 12-month sentence handed down to 37-year-old Nerissa Mokgadi Phonsthi.

Limpopo police officer arrested after R3k goes missing from Polokwane police station

While Phontshi was a financial administration clerk for the South African Police Service (SAPS), R3 000 went missing from the safe at the Seshego police station where the officer was posted, IOL reported.

According to Hawks provincial spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Matimba Maluleke, a thorough investigation pointed the police to Phontshi, the only person with the safe keys at the time of the theft.

The former officer's case started in 2015. she was released on bail after her first court appearance. Her 12-month sentence was suspended for five years on the condition that she doesn't commit a similar crime during the suspension.

