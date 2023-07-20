An Eastern Cape bank employee has landed in hot water for refusing to return R150k erroneously sent to her

The Mthatha-based Hawks arrested Aaliya Govender and charged her with theft

The incident occurred in June 2021 when another bank employee made the error

MTHATHA - An Eastern Cape bank employee would not let a chance at easy money pass her by.

The Hawks arrested an Eastern Cape bank employee for refusing to return R150k accidentally transferred to her. Image: Stock photo & Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Now the 28-year-old woman, Aaliya Govender, is facing the consequence of refusing to return R150 000 accidentally transferred into her account.

Eastern Cape Hawks arrest bank employee for theft

The Hawks' Serious Commercial Crimes Investigation based in Mthatha arrested Governder on Wednesday, 19 July, and charged her with theft, IOL reported.

Hawks Provincial Spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the incident happened on 21 June 2021 when another bank employee made the error.

The employee made multiple attempts to reverse the transaction, which ultimately failed. When the complainant reached out to Govender, she refused and allegedly transferred the money to her savings account for personal use.

Eastern Cape bank employee released on bail

The employee filed a complaint at the Ngangelizwe Community Service Centre, which was eventually transferred to the Hawks for investigation.

Govender briefly appeared in the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, where she was granted bail and released the same day.

Earlier in the year, the Hawks arrested an Absa employee for transferring R103 million into six different accounts over four months, BusinessDay reported.

South Africans welcome Eastern Cape bank employee's arrest

Below are some comments:

Ernest Sekano demanded:

"They MUST do to Aaliya what they did to the Walter Sisulu Univ student. We demand consistency in all these kinda cases."

Zanele Mazibuko criticised:

"Looting taking place there."

Debbie Clifford suggested:

"So the bank must just take her pension /provident fund money to cover the loss."

Cuban Moodley said:

"Stupidity and dishonesty have no boundaries. Can you ever willingly lose your job over R150k."

