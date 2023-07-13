The Musina police arrested a man after he was found in possession of over 100 stolen Samsung Smart TVs at China Mall

The police were able to trace the TVs to a hijacking that occurred in October 2022 in Gauteng

South Africans are angry at the courts for granting the suspect bail and believe he will go back to his criminal activities soon

MUSINA - The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Musina, Limpopo, has arrested a 44-year-old man found with 107 stolen smart televisions.

A 44-year-old man was nabbed for being in possession of over 100 stolen Samsung smart TVs. Images: SAPS/Facebook, Boonchai Wedmakawand & Simonkr/Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

The police say Abrar Jamel Hassen was caught with the TVs at Musina China Mall in the Vhembe District.

Police arrest a man with stolen Samsung Smart TVs

Limpopo Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba says the police noticed the man carrying a TV and thought he was suspicious.

The police then arrested the man and questioned him about the TVs, and he failed to give a reasonable explanation about where they came from.

The premises were searched, and the police found over 100 Samsung 32-inch (81cm) TVs worth RR375 000. All the TVs were confiscated by the police, according to TimesLIVE.

TVs were stolen during a hijacking

According to the SAPS website, the police traced the TVs back to a hijacking in Gauteng. The hijacking occurred in October 2022.

SAPS Provincial Commissioner in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, commended the Police for recovering a large number of stolen TVs and arresting the suspect.

Hassen appeared before the Musina Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 12 July, and was granted R10 000 bail. He has been charged for the possession of suspected property. The police say the matter is still an ongoing investigation.

South Africans say suspect did not deserve bail

Margret Kotze said:

"What is wrong with the judicial system?.. hello ...."

Jacob Ndala Motseta said:

"He is going to do it again this weekend. Why are our courts so useless criminals have more rights than us abiding citizens."

Sydney Dama Sydney said:

"Eix... Magistrates are letting us down again"

Tholane Zwane said:

"The NPA must be looked into. Police are catching these criminals, but the court system is letting them go freely."

