The Northern Cape police have arrested a man and woman who shoplifted at a popular chain store

The duo made off with items valued at R184 000, such as school shoes and baby food

The pair's brazen shoplifting attempt has tongues wagging, with South Africans saying they committed a heist

KIMBERLY - A man and woman's attempt at a brazen shoplifting frenzy was thwarted by the Kuruman police in the Northern Cape.

The man, aged 52 and the woman, aged 34, were arrested on Friday, 7 July, after police responded to a shoplifting complaint at a well-known chain store.

Northern Cape Man and woman caught with goods valued over R184 000

According to police spokesperson Sergeant Timothy Sam, when police arrived at the scene, the man and woman were still wandering around the store's parking lot.

In a statement issued on the SAPS website, Sam stated that the police searched the vehicle the pair was travelling in and found multiple goods they could not provide proof of payment.

Some of the items stolen from the store included school shoes and baby formula.

"The police immediately arrested the suspects and seized the stolen goods as well as the vehicle utilised in the commission of a crime, all valued at approximately R184 000," stated Sam.

The police charged the man with possession of suspected stolen property, and the woman was charged with shoplifting. The duo is expected to appear at the Kuruman Magistrate Court soon, reports News24.

South Africans shocked by the shoplifting attempt

Iggybaks Koikanyang said:

"This looks more like an inside job ."

Mabanga Maluleke said:

"So he pushed out trollies without paying?"

Thab'sile Ledwaba commented:

"How did they carry the goods out of the store?"

Rumbie Miguel said:

"This is a heist, no longer shoplifting ."

Jimmy BigJim Bilisha II asked:

"What sort of shoplifting is this?"

Nkosingiphile Nzuza said:

"Lifting the whole shop? "

Wouter Van Runsberg said:

"How did they leave the store with all these items? Go and arrest the security guard, also."

