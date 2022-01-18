In just three days the South African Police Service has managed to re-arrest some of the prisoners that made an escape last week

Two of the prisoners were fortunately captured at a petrol station in Pretoria on the same day of the escape

South Africans are wondering how a police van was ambushed and hope the re-arrested fugitive will shed some light

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Service in Johannesburg has made some progress in re-arresting some of the prisoners that escaped on Friday, 14 January in Brakpan, Johannesburg.

SAPS managed to apprehend two prisoners named Nkululeko Nkomo and Robert Hlatswayo on the same day of the escape at a petrol station in Olievenhoutbosch, Pretoria.

SAPS has managed to catch three of the six prisoners that escaped police custody on Friday, 14 January. Images: South African Police Service

According to News24, another fugitive was rearrested on Monday after he handed himself over to the police at Vosloorus Magistrate's Court.

Bafeletse Nyembe was initially arrested for theft and now faces additional charges for escaping from custody. The police initially reported that Nyembe was a shoplifter, according to EWN.

SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili says Nyembe will make a court appearance on 27 January alongside the other two fugitives that have been caught by the police.

The manhunt for the three other prisoners still continues.

South Africans weigh in on the prisoner handing himself in

South Africans find it unfortunate that the prisoner who surrendered himself to the police was initially facing a lesser charge. Others are hoping that the fugitive will spill the beans on what happened on the day of the escape.

Here are some comments:

@TotsShelly said:

"Only in South Africa do you hear about police vans being ambushed. OMG. What a brilliant country we live in!"

@BravieIlunga said:

"The truth must be told now before he dies. Was the van ambushed or did the officers let the prisoners loose after getting bribes? Where was the escorting team?"

Police van ambushed by silver Audi

The South African Police Service has launched a manhunt for six male prisoners that made an escape on Friday morning, 14 January.

The men were in a police van on their way to the Vosloorus Magistrate's Court for a court appearance. A police van they were travelling was cornered by three men driving a silver Audi.

The car blocked off the police at the corner of Barry Marais Road and Rondebult Road in Brakpan, Johannesburg, according to News24. After blocking the police van from proceeding, three men carrying assault rifles jumped out of the car and released the prisoners.

