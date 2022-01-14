The South African Police Service is on the hunt for six men who escaped on their way to make a court appearance

The five of the men are said to be Zimbabwean nationals and they are facing multiple charges that include robbery and attempted murder

Some South Africans belive the escaped was carried out with the help of the police and it was an inside job

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Service has launched a manhunt for six male prisoners that made an escape on Friday morning, 14 January.

The men were in a police van on their way to the Vosloorus Magistrate's Court for a court appearance. A police van they were travelling was cornered by three men driving a silver Audi.

Six male prisoners escaped from custody en route to the Voloosrus Magistrate's Court.

Source: Facebook

The car blocked off the police at the corner of Barry Marais Road and Rondebult Road in Brakpan, Johannesburg, according to News24.

After blocking the police van from proceeding, three men carrying assault rifles jumped out of the car and released the prisoners.

Five of the prisoners are said to be Zimbabwean nationals and have been charged with robbery, attempted murder and carrying an illegal firearm, says SAPS spokesperson Brenda Muridili The crimes they are being charged with occurred at Dawn Park in Vosloorus, reports EWN.

The sixth person was facing charges of shoplifting.

The police are calling the public to notify them when they see the escaped prisoners.

South Africans say the escape is an inside job

In the comment section, South Africans have weighed in on the news of the escaped prisoners. Some people believe that they were aided by someone within the force.

Here are some comments:

Muziwandile Gumbi said:

"Inside job SAPS, some got paid. Police should account for this recklessness."

Mokgele Anfield Sebotsa said:

"Criminals overpowering the law enforcement, it's an embarrassment!!"

Akanyang Dimatla said:

"They were released by the police. Inside job this one. There's no security in this country."

Some people say the shoplifter shouldn't have escaped

Enock Mthimkulu said:

"Shoplifter should have stayed, his sentence wasn't going to be bad. Now he faces more charges."

Ian Nxumalo said:

"The South African guy wasn't supposed to escape as he wasn't part of the plan. He will have nowhere to run to...The Zim guys are safe, they can cross over to their home country. 3 years minimum added years for escaping and you serve it as it is."

Shweme Sterra Moko said:

"That guy who was arrested for shoplifting, I don't think he was part of the plan. He was forced to escape "

Zakhele Kunene said:

"Escaping on a shoplifting case. Dumbest dumb."

