Luvolwethu Kati, aged 22, is a Metro Police Officer from Cape Town who appeared in court today

Kati is accused of killing a homeless man of 38 years by shooting him in the face on 9 January in Rondebosch

He arrived on the scene after being informed that the deceased started a fire, but the homeless man became violent

CAPE TOWN - Luvolwethu Kati, aged 22, is a Metro Police Officer from Cape Town who appeared in court today (11 January) after being accused of killing a homeless man of 38 years by shooting him in the face on 9 January.

Eric Ntabazalila, a spokesperson for the Western Cape NPA, said that Kati's case requires further investigation and has been postponed until 12 April. In the meantime, he has been released on bail.

Carin Rhoode Gelderbloem, a community leader in Rondebosch where the incident took place, said that Kati had arrived on the scene after being informed that the deceased started a fire. Once Kati arrived the homeless man became violent and died in the crossfire from a bullet in his mouth, IOL reports.

The future of the investigation

Gelderbloem added that Kati did not aim at the homeless man, which she believes shows that he did not intend to kill him, according to News24. The City of Cape Town officially confirmed the incident.

"The matter is being investigated by SAPS, and enquiries should be directed to them. The City views the incident in a very serious light and will cooperate with the investigation, where needed," the City said.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has been called upon to explain how the incident happened and why law enforcement officers can be released on bail after committing murder.

South Africans react to metro cop accused of murdering homeless man

@SurpriseMamogwe asked:

"Why does it look like they are targeting the homeless so?"

@C4Tranzam remarked:

"Horrible."

@Jay984581261 said:

"The @Our_DA will tell you their law enforcement is the best."

@nalmolebale shared:

"Bruh, 6 weeks of training."

