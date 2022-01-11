Zandile Mafe appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court for the second time in connection with the Parliament fire

Luvuyo Godla represented Mafe in his previous court appearance, but now Advocate Dali Mpofu is his senior counsel

Mpofu told the court that Mafe has received a schizophrenia diagnosis, which could mean that he gets sent for observation

CAPE TOWN - Today (11 January) Zandile Mafe appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court for the second time in connection with the Parliament fire. He is charged with arson, housebreaking and theft.

Luvuyo Godla represented Mafe in his previous court appearance, but now Advocate Dali Mpofu is his senior counsel. Mpofu formerly held the position of national chairperson of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

The first revelation of the proceedings today occurred when Mpofu told the court that his client had been assessed by a psychiatrist and diagnosed with schizophrenia, TimesLIVE reports.

New charges for Mafe as protestors gather outside court

Mafe was given an extra charge, namely terrorism. According to eNCA, he was charged under the Terrorism Act with Schedule 6 offence. This adds to his charge of possession of explosives, two arson charges and property damage.

Due to his schizophrenia diagnosis, there is a possibility that the court will commit him to a mental institution to be observed for 30 days, where professionals will determine if he is capable of standing trial.

Meanwhile, outside the court, protestors who believe that Mafe is an innocent man who is being framed for the fire have gathered in their numbers. They used the slogan #FreeZandile for their protest.

Reactions to Mafe's schizophrenia diagnosis

@ZukzFranco remarked:

"They diagnosed that in record time."

@1st_Vince said:

"Believable. He looked out of sorts in his appearance."

@Mokgatla_Mora asked:

@lionmaking said:

"Private doctors will be called. We don't trust government doctors."

@Jonathank38 shared:

