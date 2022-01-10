Thuli Madonsela, former Public Protector came under fire for seemingly implying the Legal Aid lawyers force clients to make confessions

Madonsela made this insinuation when she questioned why Zandile Mafe, the alleged Parliament fire arsonist has a private lawyer

South Africans on social media state that Madonsela should not be apologising because she knew what she meant when she made the claims she did

JOHANNESBURG - The former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela placed herself in the spotlight after making a controversial comment about state lawyers.

Last week, on 5 January, Madonsela took to social media to raise a few questions about Zandile Mafe who is accused of setting Parliament alight.

In a series of tweets, Madonsela implied that Mafe getting a private attorney meant he was no longer at risk of confessing to the crime as he would have done with a Legal Aid lawyer.

Legal Aid South Africa issued a statement in response to Madonesela's tweet highlighting that her words to some members of the public made it seem that state lawyers force their clients to plead guilty. The organisation stated the comments made by Madonsela were incorrect.

Legal Aid SA stated that they represent anyone who applies for legal aid as long as they apply and meet the requirements for legal representation. The organisation stated that Mafe did not apply for legal aid.

Madonsela apologies for her comments

Madonsela took to the comment section of Legal Aid SA's tweet and apologised for her comment.

Her response:

"Thank you @LegalAidSA1. I regret that my tweet was interpreted to cast aspersions on the great work you do to advance access to justice and reinforce #everydayjustice"

South Africans are not convinced by Madonsela's apology

Some South Africans say the former Public Protector's apology is insufficient and others stated that her comments were not incorrectly interpreted.

Here are some comments:

@mellowmilez said:

"You must have held these views as well while serving as Public Protester, what did you do to address this in the interests of ordinary citizens at the mercy of the judicial system?"

@Xola_Skweit said:

"You're not remorseful of your miscalculated tweet, it's clear you still stand by your sentiments hence you cannot apologise for it. To regret with a public apology is insufficient Ntombienhle."

@ThembaM24173848 said:

"We gogo we didn't interpret anything you said in your tweet. You cast aspersion to legal aid yourself through your tweet but the damage is done and some including me would have second thought where legal aid SA is concerned."

@PTsautse said:

"Your tweet was clear and unambiguous. No interpretation is needed except to get the point you made about us Legal-Aid lawyers. I am so disappointed at you and you lost all the respect I had for you."

