EMPD Officer Shot and Killed During Shoot-Out with Illegal Miners

EMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Kelebogile Thepa confirmed that a police officer was gunned down during a police shootout this morning

Three men have been arrested; they were found with firearms and ammunition in their possession

Western Cape police were also involved in a shootout over the weekend and a man was shot and killed on the scene

Police have confirmed that an Ekurhuleni Metro Police was shot and killed this morning during a shoot-out with illegal miners. According to SowetanLive, the shooting took place in Primrose, Germiston between 6am and 6.30am.

EMPD has confirmed that a police officer was killed during a shootout with illegal miners. Image: Tim Sloan/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to the EMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Kelebogile Thepa, SowetanLive stated that the illegal miners allegedly opened fire when the police arrived on the scene.

"Everyone took cover [and the officer] was shot while also taking cover,” she said.

Three suspects have been arrested and one was found with a firearm. The suspect face charges of illegal mining as well as murder, according to Thepa.

Another police shooting took place in Cape Town over the weekend. According to News24, a Western Cape man was shot and killed by the police. The police had been responding to a shooting they had been called to when the incident took place.

The police were called corner Borcherds Quarry and Klipfontein where a man was injured, said police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

"As they were assisting the injured victim, shots were fired from the shacks nearby. The police members went in the direction of the shots and came under fire from unknown suspects. The police fired back," Potelwa said, according to News24.

2 People shot and 16 others injured at ANC General meeting in Limpopo

In another shooting incident, Briefly News recently reported that 18 people became victims of a violent altercation at an ANC branch general meeting in Waterberg, Lephalale on Saturday.

According to reports by SowetanLive, two people were shot and 16 others were injured at the meeting.

“Cases of attempted murder, assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, malicious damage to property and public violence have been opened by police at Witpoort in the Waterberg district.”

Taueatsoala in Waterberg were surprised that machetes, pangas, knobkerries and other sharp objects were at the meeting.

The shooting incident has compelled the ANC in Waterberg to call off all activities in the Lephalale Sub-Region until proper security is established, added Taueatsola.

"What is more concerning, is that this type of violence also affects women, as some of them even had to run for cover, as their cars were pelted by stones, by this angry lynch mob.

"These acts of thuggery and hooliganism have no space in our communities, let alone within the ANC – which is supposed to be a model of discipline and an example of good democratic ethos," said Taueatsola according to News24.

Source: Briefly.co.za