Police have arrested a teenager who was allegedly involved in a fatal hit and run incident in Cape Town

On arrival, paramedics declared a three-old-child dead at the scene, with the driver nowhere to be found

The suspect was later arrested by police and has appeared in court in Muizenberg on charges of culpable homicide

CAPE TOWN - A 16-year-old is in police custody following an incident in which a three-year-old child was run over by a Toyota Quantum minibus taxi in an apparent hit and run in Cape Town.

The incident happened in the Vrygrond area on Tuesday afternoon. The child was declared dead by paramedics who attended the scene shortly after 12.15 pm, according to a News24 report.

Muizenberg police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed the incident, adding that the driver fled the scene before he was later tracked down by police and arrested. A culpable homicide docket has since been opened.

"On arrival, officers found the three-year-old deceased on the ground. Medical personnel arrived and found that the child had succumbed to their injuries. The person involved [in the accident] fled the scene but was later apprehended," said Swartbooi.

"The suspect was taken into custody and has already made his first appearance in the Muizenberg Magistrate's Court. He is facing a charge of culpable homicide, added Swartbooi.

Efforts to curb further incidents

At the time of publishing this story, Briefly News was unable to confirm whether the driver is facing an additional charge of fleeing the scene of an accident. South African law stipulates that a driver involved in a road accident that seriously injures or kills someone is required by law to stop their vehicle and remain at the scene.

TimesLIVE reported that City of Cape Town ward councillor, Mandy Marr, said law enforcement is working to get to the bottom of what exactly transpired. It's understood she intends to engage the local taxi association in a meeting to discuss the incident.

"The roads in Vrygrond are extremely narrow. During the festive season, children in the community gather in their numbers to play in the streets. However, in light of this incident, it is important to look out for our children and discourage drunk driving," said Marr.

Although lamenting the incident, various social media users expressed polarising views in response to the news reports circulating on the incident.

Locals lash out after deadly hit and run

Some people noted it was not the first time an incident of this nature has occurred, while others hoped the full might of the law will come into play to ensure justice is served.

Briefly News takes a look at the views shared by South Africans below.

@Sinethemba Future wrote:

"Well done to the police. Good work deserves to be praised."

@Kash Msuthu said:

"Corruption is the mother of all criminal activities and lawlessness."

@Munzhelele Phathutshedzo David added:

"Exactly what I said before, they learn to be mageza at a young age instead of going to school. Just guess whom I'm talking about."

@Athi James noted:

"Father got too much cars moss, he will bury the child and ask forgiveness ..... Yhoo rich people kodwa."

@Gillian Welch mentioned:

"Ask yourself who allowed him to drive a taxi? The laws don't apply to taxis and until the powers that be begin to go for the taxi owners, it will never change."

Source: Briefly.co.za