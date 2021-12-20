Several people, including two minors, died after two vehicles collided head-on on the N1 freeway outside Beaufort West

Western Cape police have opened a docket and are investigating a case of culpable homicide

The Western Cape's Transport Minister said the victims were burnt beyond recognition and declared dead on the scene

BEAUFORT WEST - Eight people are reported to have lost their lives in yet another festive season road crash that happened on the N1 outside Beaufort West in the Western Cape on Monday.

The crash happened when a VW Polo collided head-on with a Toyota Quantum minibus taxi before bursting into flames along the route during the mid-morning hours, TimesLIVE reported.

An accident on the N1 near Beaufort West has claimed the lives of eight people. Image: @rsa_trucker

Source: Twitter

A spokesperson for the police in the province, Sergeant Christopher Spies, said a docket has been opened and a case of culpable homicide was being investigated.

“Beaufort West police opened a looking into the fatal accident that occurred between 9 and 10 am. Eight people died in the crash and were declared dead by paramedics on scene," said Spies.

He added that preliminary investigations suggest the vehicles were travelling in opposite directions leading to and away from Cape Town, according to News24.

Burst tyre likely the cause

This is while the province's Minister of Transport and Public Works Daylin Mitchell indicated that a tyre on the Polo might have burst, causing it to veer into the oncoming taxi.

"Both vehicles caught fire, and all passengers were burnt beyond recognition. My heartfelt condolences to all the families and the loved ones of those who lost their lives," said Mitchell.

Western Cape Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson Deanna February said paramedics responded shortly after receiving the call for urgent medical assistance at the site of the accident.

"The Polo was carrying six passengers, including two children, while a male and a female travelled together in the Quantum. Unfortunately, all eight people sustained fatal injuries," said February.

