6 dead: Horrific minibus accident on N1 'death stretch' mars New Years day

A tragic accident has left six people dead on the notorious "death stretch" of the N1 near Laingsburg

The taxi was travelling towards Cape Town when it veered off the road and collided with a concrete barrier

It is not clear what caused the accident but that particular stretch of the highway is known for being extremely dangerous

LAINGSBURG - Six people tragically lost their lives on New Years Day 2022 when the minibus they were travelling in collided with a concrete barrier.

The accident took place along the notorious "death stretch" on the N1 near Laingsburg in the Western Cape.

A horrific accident has left six people dead on the notorious "death stretch" of the N1. Photo credit: @Ezitshisayo

A Toyota Quantum minibus carrying 19 passengers hit the barrier resulting in six people dying according to the Road Traffic Management Corporation's Simon Zwane.

According to News24, the minibus was travelling towards Cape Town when the accident took place.

The driver is unable to recall what happened that led up to the accident. According to the EMS who arrived on the scene he woke up when they removed him from the vehicle.

According to Ezitshisayo, the taxi was carrying eight women, seven men and five children.

