26 people riding in a bus on the N3 Durban-bound sustained injuries after being involved in a car accident on Friday morning

Fortunately, 24 of the passengers were treated by paramedics on the side of the road while two people were taken to the hospital

In the Western Cape, five people died when they tried to make a U-turn between Worcester and Robertson

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

DURBAN - A bus driving along the N3 Durban bound after the Mariannhill Toll Plaza in Pinetown in KwaZulu-Natal was involved in a car accident on Friday morning, 31 December.

26 of the passengers who were riding in the vehicle were injured as a result of the accident. The driver is said to have not been able to control the bus and crashed into a roadside barrier, according to ALS Paramedics Medical Services.

Two devasting accidents occurred in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal provinces on Thursday and Friday respectively. Images: @mec_mitchell & ALS Paramedicass Medical Services/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

The bus eventually fell onto its side after it hit the barrier. A number of ambulances were deployed to the scene to assist the injured people, according to TimesLIVE. 24 passengers were treated on the scene for their injuries while two were taken to hospital for further treatment.

5 Killed in a car crash in the Western Cape

The MEC for Transport and Public Works in the Western Cape, Daylin Mitchell took social media on Thursday evening to send out heartfelt condolences to families that lost their loved ones in a car crash.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The accident claimed the lives of five people who were travelling between Worcester and Robertson on Thursday after, 30 December, according to EWN.

Based on preliminary investigations, the driver of the motor vehicle is said to have crashed into a truck after attempting to make a U-turn on the road. The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries.

Mitchell has urged road users to be extra careful when travelling on the roads and only overtake where the law permits.

Pretoria car accident claims 3-year-old’s life and injures 11

In other related news, Briefly News previously reported that On 28 December a Volkswagen Caddy and taxi collided near the M17 intersection.

This resulted in a three-year-old child dying and 11 sustaining injuries. Charles Mabaso, a spokesperson for Tshwane Emergency Services, said that of the 11 people who were injured, two were serious and nine are light.

According to The Daily Sun, the 11 injured people were taken to the hospital where they are receiving medical treatment.

Source: Briefly News